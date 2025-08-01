Qualcomm confirms Xiaomi is first to use Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2

Qualcomm announced that Xiaomi will indeed be the first brand to employ the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chip.

The Chinese giant is expected to unveil new smartphones in the coming months. Those set for the fourth quarter are reportedly coming with the next Qualcomm flagship chip. Due to the companies’ bond in the past years, it has always been expected that it will be the first brand to use the American brand’s processor. Now, the Snapdragon creator has confirmed this.

According to Qualcomm, Xiaomi will be “the first OEM to launch with our next Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which comes out over the next couple of months.”

The news follows the two giants’ decision to refresh their partnership amid doubts about whether Xiaomi will continue using Snapdragon chips. To recall, the Chinese company unveiled its own in-house 3nm Xring O1 chipset, which is reportedly a good match against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. With the power the SoC possesses, many speculated that the company would start using it for its future devices. However, the two brands dismissed it.

“Qualcomm Technologies and Xiaomi’s multi-year agreement centers around leading innovation with premium smartphones globally,” Qualcomm’s press release reads. “Xiaomi’s premium smartphones will continue to be powered by the industry-leading Snapdragon 8-series for multiple generations of products, sold in China and global markets, with volume increasing each year of the agreement. Later this year, Xiaomi will be one of the first to adopt the next-generation premium Snapdragon 8-series.”

According to earlier reports, the Xiaomi 16 series will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 chip.

