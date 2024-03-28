Realme 12X 5G is arriving in India on April 2

After its launch in China, Realme 12X 5G is now heading to India on April 2, the company has confirmed via a press note.

Realme first introduced the 12X 5G in China last week. The company didn’t immediately confirm the launch of the model in other markets, but its arrival in India was already expected to follow at that time. This week, the company assured fans that it would indeed come to the Indian market, albeit there will be some differences in the specifications between the models’ Chinese and Indian versions.

As of today’s confirmation, here are the expected details fans can get from the variant coming in India: