Realme 12X 5G is arriving in India on April 2

After its launch in China, Realme 12X 5G is now heading to India on April 2, the company has confirmed via a press note.
Realme first introduced the 12X 5G in China last week. The company didn’t immediately confirm the launch of the model in other markets, but its arrival in India was already expected to follow at that time. This week, the company assured fans that it would indeed come to the Indian market, albeit there will be some differences in the specifications between the models’ Chinese and Indian versions.
As of today’s confirmation, here are the expected details fans can get from the variant coming in India:
- The Realme 12X 5G will be offered for under Rs. 12,000 on Flipkart and the Realme India website. It will be available in green and purple colorways.
- The smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery and support for 45W SuperVOOC charging capability. This will make it the first smartphone under Rs 12,000 to feature such fast charging capability.
- It sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness.
- Just like its Chinese counterpart, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip with VC cooling.
- The main camera system is composed of a 50MP (f/1.8) wide unit with PDAF and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Meanwhile, its front selfie camera features an 8MP (f2.1) wide unit, which is also capable of 1080p@30fps video recording.
- It will have the Air Gesture (first reported in the launch of Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G) and Dynamic Button features.
- The configurations that will be offered in the Indian market are yet to be confirmed. In China, the unit is available for up to 12GB of RAM, and there’s also Virtual RAM that can provide another 12GB of memory. Meanwhile, it is being offered in 256GB and 512GB storage options.