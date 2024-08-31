Realme 13 5G, 13+ 5G launch… Here’s everything you need to know

Realme has finally launched the Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G in the market.
The two 5G phones will join the huge family of the Realme 13 series, which first welcomed the Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro+, and the 4G variant of the Realme 13.
Now, Realme has expanded the lineup even more through the addition of the Realme 13+ and the 5G variant of the vanilla Realme 13 model.
Here are the details of the two phones:
Realme 13 5G
- MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- 8GB/128GB ($215) and 8GB/256GB ($240) configurations
- 6.67″ 120Hz OLED
- Rear Camera: 50MP with OIS + 2MP sensor
- Selfie: 16MP
- 5000mAh battery
- 45W charging
- Realme UI 5.0
- Speed Green and Dark Purple colors
- Sale: September 6
Realme 13+ 5G
- 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy + Mali-G615 GPU + MediaTek NPU 655
- 8GB/128GB ($275), 8GB/256GB ($300), and 12GB/256GB ($320) configurations
- 6.67″ 120Hz OLED with 2,000 nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint sensor
- Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
- Selfie: 16MP
- 5000mAh battery
- 80W charging
- Realme UI 5.0
- Victory Gold, Speed Green, and Dark Purple colors
- Sale: September 6