Realme 13 5G, 13+ 5G launch… Here’s everything you need to know

Realme has finally launched the Realme 13 5G and the Realme 13+ 5G in the market.

The two 5G phones will join the huge family of the Realme 13 series, which first welcomed the Realme 13 Pro, Realme 13 Pro+, and the 4G variant of the Realme 13.

Now, Realme has expanded the lineup even more through the addition of the Realme 13+ and the 5G variant of the vanilla Realme 13 model.

Here are the details of the two phones:

Realme 13 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 6300

8GB/128GB ($215) and 8GB/256GB ($240) configurations

6.67″ 120Hz OLED

Rear Camera: 50MP with OIS + 2MP sensor

Selfie: 16MP

5000mAh battery

45W charging

Realme UI 5.0

Speed Green and Dark Purple colors

Sale: September 6

Realme 13+ 5G

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy + Mali-G615 GPU + MediaTek NPU 655

8GB/128GB ($275), 8GB/256GB ($300), and 12GB/256GB ($320) configurations

6.67″ 120Hz OLED with 2,000 nits peak brightness and in-display fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie: 16MP

5000mAh battery

80W charging

Realme UI 5.0

Victory Gold, Speed Green, and Dark Purple colors

Sale: September 6

Via 1, 2