Realme 14 Pro+ leak: 80W charging, curved display, 50MP 2x periscope telephoto, more

Thanks to recent leaks, we now get more ideas about what the upcoming Realme 14 Pro+ will offer upon its arrival.

Realme has already started teasing the Realme 14 Pro series in India. The phones have also been making several certification platform appearances recently, suggesting their approaching debut.

After Realme confirmed the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip in the series, the Realme 14 Pro+ was spotted on China’s 3C certification platform. It was bearing the RMX5050 model number alongside support for an 80W fast charger, which revealed its charge support rating. It follows the earlier appearance of the alleged Realme 14 Pro model on the same platform, where it was spotted with an RMX5055 model number and 45W fast charging support.

In addition to those details, the company earlier teased that the Pro series will offer a “superior camera” system with a periscope unit and AI Ultra Clarity feature. Other leaks claim that there will also be a curved display and a 50MP 2x periscope telephoto in the phone.

The entire Realme 14 series is expected to be expanded this time, with the Realme 14x and Realme Pro Lite joining the lineup. The latter is rumored to arrive in Emerald Green, Monet Purple, and Monet Gold. Its configurations reportedly include 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB. Meanwhile, Realme recently confirmed that the 14x model is getting a Dimensity 6300 chip. Other details expected from the phone include an IP69 rating, three configurations (6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB), a 6.67″ HD+ display, and a 6000mAh battery.