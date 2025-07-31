Realme 15, 15 Pro sales start with ₹24K base price in India

After their launch last week, the Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro have hit the shelves in India.

The two Realme models are the brand’s latest offerings. They replace the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+, which we welcomed earlier this year in the country. The handhelds offer a new design, different from their predecessors, including a new look for the camera island.

The vanilla model comes in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations, priced at ₹23,999, ₹25,999, and ₹28,99, respectively. Colors include Velvet Green, Flowing Silver, and Silk Pink. Meanwhile, the Pro variant has 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB, priced at ₹28,999, ₹30,999, ₹32,999, and ₹35,999, respectively. The color options for this model are Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple.

Note that those price tags are discounted as part of the models’ launch offers. Once the promo ends, the configuration prices for the Pro model will be ₹3,000 higher, while those of the vanilla model will be ₹2,000 higher.

Here are more details about the Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro:

Realme 15

Dimensity 7300+

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB

6.8″ curved 144Hz 1280x2800px OLED

50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

50MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

IP69 rating

Velvet Green, Flowing Silver, and Silk Pink

Realme 15 Pro