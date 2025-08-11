Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition to arrive in Malaysia

A new leak reveals that Realme is preparing the Game of Thrones Limited Edition of the Realme 15 Pro.

The Realme 15 series is already in several markets, including India. However, the brand is not yet finished promoting the lineup, as a new certification shows that the company is planning to release the Pro model in a special GOT-themed version.

The model was spotted on Malaysia’s SIRIM platform, confirming its approaching debut in the said market. It is likely to also arrive in other countries, but it remains unconfirmed.

As for its specs, we expect that the model will arrive with the same set of details as the standard Realme 15 Pro, albeit with a special retail box, additional accessories, and a special theme.

To recall, the model was launched with the following details:

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB

6.8″ curved 1280x2800px 144Hz OLED with in-display optical fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony IMX896 main camera with OIS + 50MP ultrawide

50MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

IP69 rating

Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple

