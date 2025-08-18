Realme 15 series debuting in China in Sept; 15T model’s display, details leak

Realme announced that the Realme 15 series would be unveiled in its domestic market next month. Ahead of the event, details of the Realme 15T emerged online.

The Realme 15 lineup is now available in India. Next month, the brand plans to present the series in China, where the T model will also be launched.

According to the poster shared by the company, the series will boast a slim profile. Despite this, the models are said to house a powerful imaging system and a huge battery. To recall, the Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro in India both have a 7000mAh battery. The phones are also expected to adopt the same set of specs as their global counterpart.

In addition to the vanilla and Pro models, the series in China is also said to include the 15T variant. According to reputable tipster Digital Chat Station, the device will offer curved 6.57″ flat display corners. The phone is also believed to offer “fruity” color options, a 7000mAh battery, an impressive camera system, and a lightweight body. As per other leakers, the phone will also offer a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chip, a 2200nits peak brightness, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP selfie camera, 80W charging support, and 7.79mm thickness.

