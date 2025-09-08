Realme 15 series going official in China on Sept. 16

Realme confirmed that the Realme 15 series will be unveiled in China next week.
The Realme 15 series is now available in India, and we recently welcomed the Realme 15T variant of the lineup. Next week, the brand is planning to introduce the series in its domestic market.
In line with this, the brand revealed the colorways of the vanilla model in China, including silver, pink, black, and green. According to a leak, the standard model is adopting the same set of specs as its global counterpart. This includes its 7000mAh battery and 80W charging. It is also reportedly coming with two configurations (8GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB), a 6.77″ display, a dual rear camera system (50MP main + 8MP ultrawide), a 50MP selfie camera, a Dimensity 7300 chip, and Android 15.
To compare, the Realme 15 series in India has the following details:
Realme 15
- Dimensity 7300+
- LPDDR4X RAM
- UFS 3.1 storage
- 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB
- 6.8″ curved 144Hz 1280x2800px OLED
- 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
- 50MP selfie camera
- 7000mAh battery
- 80W charging
- Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0
- IP69 rating
- Velvet Green, Flowing Silver, and Silk Pink
Realme 15 Pro
- Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
- LPDDR4X RAM
- UFS 3.1 storage
- 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB
- 6.8″ curved 1280x2800px 144Hz OLED with in-display optical fingerprint sensor
- 50MP Sony IMX896 main camera with OIS + 50MP ultrawide
- 50MP selfie camera
- 7000mAh battery
- 80W charging
- Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0
- IP69 rating
- Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple
Realme 15T 5G
- MediaTek Dimensity 6400
- LPDDR4X RAM
- 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB
- 6.57″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 4000nits peak brightness with in-display optical fingerprint scanner
- 50MP main camera + 2MP depth
- 50MP selfie camera
- 7000mAh battery
- 60W charging
- Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0
- IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings
- Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium