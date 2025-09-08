Realme 15 series going official in China on Sept. 16

Realme confirmed that the Realme 15 series will be unveiled in China next week.

The Realme 15 series is now available in India, and we recently welcomed the Realme 15T variant of the lineup. Next week, the brand is planning to introduce the series in its domestic market.

In line with this, the brand revealed the colorways of the vanilla model in China, including silver, pink, black, and green. According to a leak, the standard model is adopting the same set of specs as its global counterpart. This includes its 7000mAh battery and 80W charging. It is also reportedly coming with two configurations (8GB/256GB and 16GB/256GB), a 6.77″ display, a dual rear camera system (50MP main + 8MP ultrawide), a 50MP selfie camera, a Dimensity 7300 chip, and Android 15.

To compare, the Realme 15 series in India has the following details:

Realme 15

Dimensity 7300+

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB

6.8″ curved 144Hz 1280x2800px OLED

50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

50MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

IP69 rating

Velvet Green, Flowing Silver, and Silk Pink

Realme 15 Pro

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB

6.8″ curved 1280x2800px 144Hz OLED with in-display optical fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony IMX896 main camera with OIS + 50MP ultrawide

50MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

IP69 rating

Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple

Realme 15T 5G

MediaTek Dimensity 6400

LPDDR4X RAM

8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB

6.57″ FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with 4000nits peak brightness with in-display optical fingerprint scanner

50MP main camera + 2MP depth

50MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

60W charging

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings

Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium

