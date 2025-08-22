Exec says Realme 15 series no longer getting Pro+ variant

A company executive shared that the current Realme 15 series will not have a Pro+ variant.

The new series is now available globally and will launch in China in September. The lineup in the global market only includes the vanilla Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro, but China will welcome an additional Realme 15T model.

The series usually includes a Pro+ variant, something we saw in the Realme 12, 13, and 14 lineup. As such, there are some speculations that the current series could add the Realme 15 Pro+ in the coming months. However, Realme President Xu Qi shared that the Realme 15 Pro+ is not coming, as the current Pro model is already the topmost variant of the lineup.

As the executive explained, the Realme 15 Pro already has the “lightness, long battery life, surpassing the Pro+.” Moreover, he suggested that moving forward, the brand could stop offering Pro+ models and start focusing on further improving the future Pro models.

“We will fully focus on creating a luxurious Pro version, with leaps in performance, imaging, and battery life, surpassing the Pro+,” Xu Qi shared.

To recall, the Realme 15 Pro offers the following:

Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB

6.8″ curved 1280x2800px 144Hz OLED with in-display optical fingerprint sensor

50MP Sony IMX896 main camera with OIS + 50MP ultrawide

50MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

80W charging

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

IP69 rating

Flowing Silver, Velvet Green, and Silk Purple

