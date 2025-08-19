Realme 15T live image leaks alongside specs

A live unit of the yet-to-be-announced Realme 15T has leaked online, together with some of its key specifications.

The brand will soon unveil the Realme 15 series in China, following its earlier launch in India. Nonetheless, the lineup is expected to include a T variant in its domestic market.

Ahead of the company’s announcement, images of the phone have appeared online, revealing its design. As pointed out by some fans, the handheld has a design that is similar to the recent iPhone model releases. Its back has a flat panel, which houses a square camera island in the upper left section. The module has three circular cutouts arranged in a triangular position.

In front, it seems to have a display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The photos also show the About page of the phone, confirming some of its specs, such as its moniker, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP main camera, 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, 7000mAh battery, and 6.57″ display.

