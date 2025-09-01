Realme 15T colors, design, specs revealed

Realme confirmed several details of the Realme 15T ahead of its launch in India this Tuesday.

The brand will introduce the device as an additional model in the Realme 15 series. We saw the phone in earlier leaks. Now, Realme has finally affirmed earlier tips by revealing its design and colorways. As revealed in the past, the phone boasts an iPhone-like design with a flat back panel and a square camera island. Interestingly, it also has a Dynamic Island-like feature. Its colors include Silk Blue, Suit Titanium, and Flowing Silver.

Additionally, the brand confirmed that the handheld features a 181g weight, 7.79mm thickness, an AMOLED with 4000nits peak brightness, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP selfie camera, and a 7000mAh battery. Realme also shared that it will join the sub-₹20,000 segment in India.

Here are the other details about the Realme 15T:

181g

7.79mm

MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max

8GB RAM

128GB storage

6.57″ AMOLED with 4000nits peak brightness

50MP selfie camera

50MP + 2MP rear camera setup

7000mAh battery

60W charging support, bypass charging, and 10W reverse charging

Android 15

IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings

Silk Blue, Suit Titanium, and Flowing Silver

Source