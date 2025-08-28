Poster leaks Realme 15T’s design, specs; Model to arrive in multiple colorways

Several marketing posters of the Realme 15T have leaked online, revealing some of its key details and design.

The Realme 15 series is launching in China soon. However, the lineup will include an additional T variant. According to reports, after China, Realme will also release the said phone in the Indian market.

Several leaks have already revealed its key details ahead of its debut. In a new tip from tipster @yabhishekhd on X, posters of the phone affirmed earlier leaks about it. In one of the images, the phone boasts an iPhone-like design with a square camera island on its back. It also has a flat design and is said to be only 7.79mm thick.

The posters also confirm that the Realme model is arriving with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chip, 60W charging support, bypass charging, and reverse charging. The phone is also expected to offer a 7000mAh capacity battery. As per leaks, its colors include Silk Blue, Flowing Silver, and Titanium, and it will launch in India in early 2026 with a ₹19,999 price tag.

The news follows an earlier leak showing the phone’s live unit in a different colorway. The leak also included the phone’s About page, confirming its 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP main camera, 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup, and 6.57″ display.

In a different material shared by Realme Head of Product Marketing Francis Wong, the phone is shown in all nine of its colorways. The selection reportedly includes Bold Blue, Soft Lilac, and Classy Beige.

Source 1, 2