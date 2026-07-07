Realme 16 gets another hike after a week; Realme 16 Pro price slash revoked with ₹3K increase

The Realme 16 series is on a roller coaster ride in India, following a series of price hikes and reductions by the brand.

The company made some significant price adjustments in the series last week. While the vanilla and Pro+ models faced price hikes, the Pro was given a price reduction.

Now, a week later, the brand has introduced new changes to the pricing of the models.

To start, the standard model receives a ₹1,000 price increase, and now starts at ₹35,999, up from its base price of ₹33,999 before last week’s hike.

Meanwhile, the Pro, which was briefly cheaper, now starts at ₹40,999. Based on its listings, all its variants have received a ₹3000 price increase.

Here is the updated list of the affected models’ prices:

Realme 16

8GB/128GB: ₹35,999 (from ₹34,999)

8GB/256GB: ₹38,999 (from ₹37,999)

12GB/256GB: ₹41,999 (from ₹40,999)

Realme 16 Pro