Realme 16 gets another hike after a week; Realme 16 Pro price slash revoked with ₹3K increase

The Realme 16 series is on a roller coaster ride in India, following a series of price hikes and reductions by the brand.
The company made some significant price adjustments in the series last week. While the vanilla and Pro+ models faced price hikes, the Pro was given a price reduction.
Now, a week later, the brand has introduced new changes to the pricing of the models.
To start, the standard model receives a ₹1,000 price increase, and now starts at ₹35,999, up from its base price of ₹33,999 before last week’s hike.
Meanwhile, the Pro, which was briefly cheaper, now starts at ₹40,999. Based on its listings, all its variants have received a ₹3000 price increase.
Here is the updated list of the affected models’ prices:
Realme 16
- 8GB/128GB: ₹35,999 (from ₹34,999)
- 8GB/256GB: ₹38,999 (from ₹37,999)
- 12GB/256GB: ₹41,999 (from ₹40,999)
Realme 16 Pro
- 8GB/128GB: ₹40,999 (from ₹37,999)
- 8GB/256GB: ₹43,999 (from ₹40,999)
- 12GB/256GB: ₹46,999 (from ₹43,999)