Realme announces June 28 Indian debut for C61 4G

Realme has finally confirmed the launch date for its anticipated Realme C61 4G model. According to the company, the handheld will be introduced to the market this Friday in India.

The brand confirmed the move through a series of official posters featuring the phone. Interestingly, the image of the phone shown in the material is different from the leaked renders.

To recall, prior to the company’s announcement, a leak revealed that the Realme C61 4G would feature an iPhone-like design in the back. However, the materials shared by the company instead showcase a phone with a vertical rectangular camera island housing the two camera lenses and the flash unit. Although it still comes with the flat side frames and back panel design, as shown in the earlier leak, the front comes with a water-drop cutout for the selfie camera.

The company didn’t reveal the essential details of the phone but shared that it will be “tough as steel” and that it will have an integrated metallic frame, reinforced glass, and an IP54 rating.

Despite the lack of official specification details, rumor has it that the Realme C61 4G will offer a UniSoC Spreadtrum T612 chip, a rear-dual camera system, a Mali G57 GPU, 4GB and 6GB RAM options, 128GB storage, an HD+ display with 320ppi pixel density, 50MP main camera, and Android 14 OS. Earlier reports revealed that the phone will have 167.26 × 76.67 × 7.84mm dimensions, a 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging, an IP54 rating, and support for LTE and NFC, among other things. Ultimately, it is rumored to cost less than ₹10,000 in India. According to reports, it could also debut in other global markets.