Leak: Realme C61 to get UniSoC Spreadtrum T612 SoC, 6GB RAM, rear dual-cam

Realme is preparing another cheap smartphone for fans: the Realme C61. According to a recent appearance of the model, it will offer the UniSoC Spreadtrum T612 chip, 6GB RAM, and a rear-dual camera system.

The brand is now preparing the model, which could launch soon following its certification approval from NBTC, FCC, and India’s Bureau of Indian Standard certification. After this, the Realme C61 has been spotted on the Google Play Console database (via MySmartPrice), leaking more details about it.

The listing includes an image of the Realme C61, showing a unit with a shiny dark blue back panel and two camera lenses arranged vertically in the upper left section. The side bezels appear to be thin, but the bottom part is a bit thicker. On the top, on the other hand, is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

According to the listing, the Realme C61 will be armed with a UniSoC Spreadtrum T612 chip, a Mali G57 GPU, 6GB RAM, an HD+ display with 320ppi pixel density, and Android 14 OS.

This news follows earlier leaks about the model, which revealed its 167.26 × 76.67 × 7.84mm dimensions, 5,000mAh battery, and support for LTE and NFC, among other things.