Leak: Realme to offer iPhone-like C61 4G model for less than ₹10K in India

Want a luxurious-looking smartphone without breaking the bank? Realme might soon offer that option with the release of its Realme C61 4G model. According to the latest leaks, the device will have the same rear design as an iPhone, but it will cost less than ₹10,000 in India.

The model has been spotted on various platforms recently, including the Google Play Console database, NBTC, FCC, and India’s Bureau of Indian Standard certification. In its listing on Google Play Console, the image posted shows that the C61 4G will be similar to the Realme C65. However, a new render shows otherwise. According to the latest leak, the Realme C61 4G will employ an iPhone-like design.

The renders of the model show that it will have flat designs for its back panel and side frames, while the rear camera island will be semi-square with rounded corners. The island will house the camera units in a triangular setup, making the phone appear like an iPhone from the back.

Despite that, the main giveaway of the phone’s identity is the Realme logo on the back. The renders also show that the phone will have a waterdrop cutout for the selfie camera. According to leaks, the phone will be available in Marble Black and Safari Green colors.

Realme remains mum about the model, but it is rumored to cost less than ₹10,000 in India. According to reports, it could also debut in other global markets.

According to the model’s listings on various platforms, it will offer a UniSoC Spreadtrum T612 chip, a rear-dual camera system, a Mali G57 GPU, 4GB and 6GB RAM options, 128GB storage, an HD+ display with 320ppi pixel density, 50MP main camera, and Android 14 OS. Earlier reports revealed that the phone will have 167.26 × 76.67 × 7.84mm dimensions, a 5,000mAh battery, 45W charging, an IP54 rating, and support for LTE and NFC, among other things.

