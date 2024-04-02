Realme C65 officially debuts in Vietnam

The Realme C65 is now official in Vietnam, giving Realme fans new budget smartphones to consider in their next upgrade.

As earlier reported, Realme launched C65 in Vietnam. The market is the first to welcome the new handheld. It is available in Purple Nebule and Black Milky Way color options. Realme also offers the model in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations, which come at 3,690,000 VND (around $148), 4,290,000 VND (around $172), and 4,790,000 VND (around $192). It will start selling this Thursday.

As for its features and specifications, today’s news affirms earlier reports and leaks: