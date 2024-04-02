Realme C65 officially debuts in Vietnam

The Realme C65 is now official in Vietnam, giving Realme fans new budget smartphones to consider in their next upgrade.
As earlier reported, Realme launched C65 in Vietnam. The market is the first to welcome the new handheld. It is available in Purple Nebule and Black Milky Way color options. Realme also offers the model in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations, which come at 3,690,000 VND (around $148), 4,290,000 VND (around $172), and 4,790,000 VND (around $192). It will start selling this Thursday.
As for its features and specifications, today’s news affirms earlier reports and leaks:
- As shared in earlier renders, Realme C65 resembles the rear layout of a Samsung Galaxy S22 phone due to its rectangular camera island in vertical orientation and camera unit arrangement.
- The model sports the Purple Nebule and Black Milky Way colors in a glossy finish.
- The unit is thin at 7.64mm, and it only weighs 185 grams.
- The C65 sports a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate.
- The display has a punch hole in the uppermost middle section for the selfie camera. It also houses the Mini Capsule 2.0, which is similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island feature.
- The MediaTek Helio G85 chip powers the phone with a configuration of up to 8GB/256GB.
- Its 50MP primary camera is accompanied by an AI lens. In front, it has an 8MP selfie camera.
- A 5,000mAh battery powers the unit, which has support for a 45W wired fast charging capability.
- It has IP54 certification for water and dust resistance.
- It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.