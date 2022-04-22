realme GT 2 goes official in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset!

realme has already launched the high-end realme GT 2 Pro smartphone in India. Now, it’s time for the realme GT 2 smartphone. The company has officially revealed the device in India without a proper launch date, or to say, silently. The device offers a pretty good set of specifications such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, 50MP IMX 766 OIS primary camera, Snapdragon 888 5G chipset and much more. The device has been priced pretty aggressive in the country.

realme GT 2; Specifications & Price

Starting off with the display, the realme GT packs a 6.62-inches AMOLED display with FHD+ 1080*2400 pixel resolution, 120Hz high refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 based onboard storage and 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM support. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 65W fast wired charging which can fuel up the battery to 100 per cent in just 33 minutes.

The device packs a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS stabilization support, 8MP secondary ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16MP front-facing camera housed in a punch-hole cutout. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. In-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock option has been provided for the security of the device.

The realme GT 2 will be available in India in two different variants; 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The 8GB variant is priced at INR 34,999 (USD 457) and the 12GB variant is priced at INR 38,999 (USD 509). The device will go on sale starting April 28th, 2022, the company is also offering an INR 5,000 (USD 66) additional discount on an HDFC bank card, using which one can buy the device starting at INR 29,999 (USD 392) only.