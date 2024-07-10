Realme GT 6 is now official in China

After a long wait, the Realme GT 6 has finally arrived in China.

The model was first introduced in India and the global markets in June. Later, the company announced the plan to debut the same monicker in its local market. However, unlike the GT 6 that was earlier launched, the new Realme GT 6 in China comes with a whole new design and set of details.

To start, the Chinese version of the GT 6 has a rectangular camera island, which is different from the flat module used in its global counterpart. It also has a flat display instead of a curved screen. Inside, it has a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and a bigger 5,800mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Other details the handheld boasts include its 6.78” flat 8T LTPO FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits peak brightness, 50MP IMX890 main sensor with OIS plus an 8MP IMX355 ultrawide in the rear camera system, 16MP selfie, and Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS.

The new device comes in Light Year White, Storm Purple, and Moon colors/design options. According to the company, it will hit stores on July 15 and offer fans the 12GB/256GB (CN¥2,799), 16GB/256GB (CN¥3,099), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3,399), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3,899) configurations.