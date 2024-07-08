Realme shares GT 6 photo samples to underscore model’s powerful camera system

Realme Chief Marketing Officer Chase Xu shared some shots taken using its new Realme GT 6 model.

Xu shared the four photos on Weibo ahead of the July 9 debut of the Realme GT 6 in China. The company already confirmed the date alongside several key details about the phone ahead of the event, including its 5800mAh dual-cell battery, 120W SuperVOOC charging capability, 8T LTPO S1+ flat display with 6,000 nits peak brightness, and three color options (Light Year White, Storm Purple, and Moon Exploration).

Now, Realme is back with another revelation about the handheld. As part of the company’s move to promote the model as a powerful camera phone, Xu shared four photography samples taken using the Realme GT 6. Although the materials posted on Weibo are now compressed, it can’t be denied that they all offer excellent colors and even dynamic range.

According to earlier reports, the Realme GT 6 coming to China is different from the version that was launched in India and other global markets. The company’s shared posters, which revealed the Chinese GT 6 design, affirm this. According to the materials, the device coming in China will have a different camera island design and will have a flat display. Moreover, the handheld will have a better chip. As per earlier reports, instead of a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, it will have a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The device also reportedly differs in the power department by having a 6,000mAh battery (vs. 5,500mAh) and 100W charging (vs. 120 SuperVOOC fast charging).