Realme GT 6 to come in Light Year White, Storm Purple, Moon Exploration color options in China

The colors and designs of the Realme GT 6 Chinese version have surfaced ahead of the model’s arrival in China on July 9.

The brand is now preparing the device for its debut in its local market next week. It will follow the announcement of the GT 6 in India and global markets in June. However, the new Realme GT 6 entering the Chinese market will be different in various sections.

The company already confirmed this fact in its earlier teases and posts. Some of the differences between the two variants will be spotted in the processor, battery, and charging capability of the phones.

The overall looks of the GT 6 coming to China will also be different. Aside from a flat display, the rear camera island and its back will also be completely different from the GT 6’s design in India and other global markets. To recall, the images shown by Realme revealed that the camera lenses of the phone will be housed in a small rectangular camera island that is placed in the upper left section of the rear panel. This is not the common GT 6 design found in the GT Neo 6, GT Neo 6 SE, and GT 6T, where we have the camera lenses and flash unit placed on a flat metal island.

Now, a new set of images showing the Chinese version of the Realme GT 6 has surfaced online, revealing the color options it will offer to users.

According to the pictures shared by the leaker Digital Chat Station, the phone will be offered in Light Year White and Storm Purple color options. Both provide a dual-shade design, with the leak noting that it is achieved through “two different treatment processes.”

The third color option will be called the Moon Exploration Edition of the phone, which is produced through a special micro-carving process of the company. According to DCS, the design will sport the moon crater texture and will be prominent when put under different light, creating “a little simulation of the moon shadow.”