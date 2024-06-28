Confirmed: Realme GT 6 Chinese version will look completely different from its global sibling

Ahead of its launch next month, Realme shared images of the Chinese version of the Realme GT 6 model, confirming speculations that it will have designs completely different from the global version.

The Realme GT 6 is now available in India and some markets in Europe. In July, the brand will unveil a device with the same monicker in its local market. However, leaks say that the version coming in China will be different from the Realme GT 6 model already available in the global market. This seems to be true, as affirmed by the images shared by Realme on Weibo recently.

According to the company’s posts, instead of the common GT 6 design found in the GT Neo 6, GT Neo 6 SE, and GT 6T, the version that will be offered in China will use a conventional Realme design for its rear. Specifically, the camera lenses will be housed in a small rectangular camera island that is placed in the upper left section of the rear panel. On the other hand, the phone will come with the same punch-hole cutout as its siblings, but its display will be flat.

According to leaks, aside from the design, the Chinese version of the Realme GT 6 will also be different in the chip department. As per earlier reports, instead of a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, it will have a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The device also reportedly doffers in the power department by having a 6,000mAh battery (vs. 5,500mAh) and 100W charging (vs. 120 SuperVOOC fast charging)

Aside from those things, no other details about this Realme GT 6 Chinese version model are available. Nonetheless, it could likely adopt other key details of its global sibling, including: