Realme confirms GT 6 Chinese variant’s 5800mAh battery, 120W charging, BOE S1+ display, more

Ahead of its planned launch for the Realme GT 6 Chinese version, the brand has confirmed several key details of the phone.

The Realme GT 6 is set to debut in China on July 9, next Tuesday. This will be a different variant from the one that was announced in Indian and global markets in the past weeks. According to earlier reports, one of the main differences will be in the platform department, with the Chinese version getting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip instead of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in its global sibling.

Now, Realme has confirmed more details about the phone.

In the marketing materials shared by the brand, it revealed that the Realme GT 6 will be armed with a 5,800mAh dual-cell battery, which will be paired with 120W SuperVOOC charging capability. This means the Chinese version of the model will pack more power compared to its global counterpart, which only has a 5500mAh battery. According to the company, its battery can retain its health for four years, and it can be charged from 9 to 50% in just 12 minutes.

The company also addressed the details of GT 6’s flat display, which it said will be a new display made by BOE. According to the company, the 8T LTPO is the new S1+, which should offer users a better viewing 1220p experience, thanks to its 6,000 nits peak brightness and low-brightness capability. According to the company, it will also be accurate despite being used with wet fingers and will be protected by an additional anti-scratch glass layer.