Realme GT 6T appears on Geekbench ahead of May 22 launch in India

The Realme GT 6T will debut in India next week, May 22, the company has confirmed. In line with this, the company is now making the necessary preparations, including testing the device on Geekbench, where it showcased its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and rich 12GB memory.

Last week, Realme announced the return of its GT 6 series to India as part of its sixth anniversary. After this, the company later confirmed that it would introduce the Realme GT 6T to the said market as part of the move. According to the company, it will launch the model next week, sharing the image of the model, which has a huge design similarity with the GT Neo 6 and GT Neo 6 SE.

Interestingly, the device was also spotted on Geekbench recently, confirming that the brand is now preparing the device for launch. On the platform, the device used its confirmed Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC alongside a 12GB memory. Through these details, the device registered 1,801 and 4,499 points in the single-core and multi-core tests.

Aside from Geekbench, the device also made earlier appearances on NBTC, BIS, EEC, BIS, FCC, and Camera FV-5 platforms. Through its listings on the said places, it was discovered that aside from the said chip and generous memory, GT 6T will also offer a 5,360mAh battery, 120W SuperVOOC charging capability, 191g weight, 162×75.1×8.65mm dimensions, Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 OS, 50MP rear camera unit with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, and 32MP selfie cam with an f/2.4 aperture.