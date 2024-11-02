Realme shares IP68/69-rated GT 7 Pro cam details and photo samples, including underwater shots

Realme confirmed some of the camera details of its Realme GT 7 Pro model ahead of its November 4 debut in China. In line with this, the brand shared some photo samples of the device, including underwater shots, confirming its IP68/69 rating for underwater photography.

We are just days away from the local launch of the Realme GT 7 Pro. To this end, the company shared another batch of interesting details about the yet-to-be-announced smartphone.

According to Realme VP Xu Qi Chase, the GT 7 Pro features a periscope telephoto, which has a reduced thickness to maintain the device’s thin profile. Yet, the phone’s telephoto unit is said to be improved, thanks to its 73mm (vs. former 65mm) native focal length.

The 50MP periscope telephoto is believed to be a 50MP unit, and the company has confirmed that it offers 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and 120x digital zoom. As per earlier reports, this will be joined by a 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera with OIS and 8MP ultrawide.

The executive also shared some photos taken using the Realme GT 7 Pro. Aside from the pictures’ vibrant colors and impressive details in low-light scenes, its underwater shots are also something to adore. This also confirms the phone’s IP68/69 rating for underwater photography. This was earlier revealed by the company’s underwater unboxing clip of the unit.

According to earlier reports, here are the other details fans can expect from the Realme GT 7 Pro:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM options

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options

6.78″ micro-quad-curved Samsung Eco² Plus 8T LTPO OLED with 2780 x 1264px resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 6000nits local peak brightness, and ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor and face recognition support

Selfie Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 50MP (includes periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom)

6500mAh battery

120W charging

IP68/69 rating

Realme UI 6.0

Mars Design, Star Trail Titanium, and Light Domain White colors

