Realme GT 7 Pro specs leak; Device colors confirmed

The key details of the Realme GT 7 Pro have leaked, thanks to its TENAA listing online.

The Realme GT 7 Pro will launch on November 4 in China. The brand already revealed several important details about the phone, including its orange Mars Design color, Samsung Eco² OLED Plus display, IP68/69 rating, and new square camera island design.

Now, more information about the phone has been divulged through its own TENAA listing.

According to the leak, the Realme GT 7 Pro will offer the following specifications:

222.8g

162.45×76.89×8.55mm

Snapdragon 8 Elite

8GB, 12GB, 16GB, and 24GB RAM options

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options

6.78″ micro-quad-curved Samsung Eco² Plus 8T LTPO OLED with 2780 x 1264px resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 6000nits local peak brightness, and ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor and face recognition support

Selfie Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 50MP (includes periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom)

Realme UI 6.0

The news follows the unveiling of the official colors of the phone, including its Mars Design, Star Trail Titanium, and Light Domain White variants. Here are the official photos of the said color options: