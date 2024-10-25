Realme unveils GT 7 Pro’s orange’ Mars Design’ variant, new camera island

Realme has shared new material sporting the Realme GT 7 Pro in Mars Design. The company also revealed the phone’s latest design, which now boasts a different camera island shape.

The Realme GT 7 Pro will launch on November 4. Ahead of the date, the brand has been aggressively teasing several details of the phone, including its Camera Control-like button and display. Now, the company is back with more revealing information about its design.

In the clip shared by Realme, the Realme GT 7 Pro boasts an orange body, which will be called the Mars Design. The variant is inspired by the color of the planet, and the brand notes that it was achieved through multi-layered hot-forging AG technology to achieve that distinct design.

The color of the back panel is not the only highlight of the clip, as the Realme GT 7 Pro’s camera island design has also been revealed. Unlike the Realme GT 5 Pro’s huge circular camera island, the Realme GT 7 Pro gets a square module, which is now placed in the upper left corner. The main module is placed on a metal-like island with HyperImage+ printing and a color that matches the orange back panel.

Prior to this, Realme shared some vital details about the GT 7 Pro’s screen, which is a Samsung Eco² OLED Plus display. The company revealed that it is a depolarized 8T LTPO panel and that the model is the first to employ a 120% DCI-P3 color gamut. Realme also underscored that the Realme GT 7 Pro has excellent visibility, noting that it has more than 2,000nits peak brightness and over 6,000nits local peak brightness. Conversely, the phone also offers hardware-level full-brightness DC dimming. Another highlight of the display is its low power consumption despite its high visibility under bright conditions. According to Realme, the GT 7 Pro’s display has a 52% lower consumption compared to its predecessor.

Here are the other things we know about the Realme GT 7 Pro: