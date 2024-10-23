Realme announces GT 7 Pro’s Nov. 4 Chinese debut, teases device design

It is official: the Realme GT 7 Pro will be available on November 4 in China. The brand also teased the official design of the upcoming smartphone, which seems to have a square camera island and flat metal side frames.

The company teased the phone earlier, revealing its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and IP68/69 support. Earlier reports suggested that it would arrive this month, but Realme has finally broken the silence and confirmed that it will debut in China early next month instead.

Additionally, the brand showed the Realme GT 7 Pro from different angles, revealing some minor design details about it. To start, the posters show that it will have flat side frames. Nonetheless, its back panel and display (with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera) will feature slight curves on their sides. In the upper left section of the back, there will be a square camera island, affirming earlier leaks.

Realme VP Xu Qi Chase also confirmed in the past that the phone would have a periscope telephoto, which is rumored to be a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that instead of the earlier 6000mAh battery and 100W charging, the Realme GT 7 Pro offers a bigger 6500mAh battery and faster 120W charging power.

Here are the other things we know about the Realme GT 7 Pro:

(Snapdragon 8 Elite)

up to 16GB RAM

up to 1TB storage

Micro-curved 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom

6500mAh battery

120W fast charging

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

IP68/IP69 rating

Camera Control-like button for instant Camera access

