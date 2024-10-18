IP68/69-rated Realme GT 7 Pro stars in underwater unboxing clip

To show its confidence in its new creation, Realme released a clip featuring the Realme GT 7 Pro being unboxed underwater.

The clip is part of the brand’s marketing move to promote the Realme GT 7 Pro reservation. It shows a box of a Realme GT 7 Pro unit thrown into the pool and getting unboxed and activated while in the water.

According to earlier reports, the model is IP68/69 rated, making the device water resistant in fresh water to a certain maximum depth (1.5m) for up to 30 minutes. It could also allow such phones to withstand close-range, high-pressure water jets.

In related news, the tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that instead of the earlier 6000mAh battery and 100W charging, the Realme GT 7 Pro offers a bigger 6500mAh battery and faster 120W charging power.

Here are the other things we know about the Realme GT 7 Pro:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (Snapdragon 8 Elite)

up to 16GB RAM

up to 1TB storage

Micro-curved 1.5K BOE 8T LTPO OLED

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom

6500mAh battery

120W fast charging

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

IP68/IP69 rating

Camera Control-like button for instant Camera access

Via