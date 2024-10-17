Exec confirms Realme GT 7 Pro launch this month with flagship Snapdragon SoC, periscope telephoto

Realme VP Xu Qi Chase posted on Weibo that the highly anticipated Realme GT 7 Pro will arrive this month. The executive also promised that the device will be armed with the “top” Snapdragon flagship chip and a periscope telephoto.

The executive did not share the specific date of the launch, but it could happen right after Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip at the Snapdragon Summit, which will be from October 21 to 23. It is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and the Realme GT 7 Pro will be one of the first smartphones to employ it.

In addition, the VP shared that the Realme GT 7 Pro will include a periscope telephoto. According to rumors, it will be a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom.

The news follows an earlier tease by the executive about the model’s solid-state button “similar” to iPhone 16’s Camera Control. He did not share what functions the button will do, but if it is true that it is just like the iPhone 16’s Camera Control, it could offer similar functions, such as quick Camera launch and zoom capabilities.

According to earlier reports, here are the other details expected from the Realme GT 7 Pro:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

up to 16GB RAM

up to 1TB storage

Micro-curved 1.5K BOE 8T LTPO OLED

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom

6,000mAh battery

100W fast charging

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

IP68/IP69 rating

Via