Realme GT 7 Pro gets 6500mAh battery, 120W charging

The Realme GT 7 Pro is coming with a huge 6500mAh battery and support for 120W charging.

Realme VP Xu Qi Chase confirmed that the model will debut this month. Although the exact date was not revealed, it is expected to happen after Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip at the Snapdragon Summit, which will be from October 21 to 23. According to the executive, the Realme GT 7 Pro will include a periscope telephoto. According to rumors, it will be a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom. It is also teased sporting the “top” Snapdragon flagship chip, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

In a new development, Digital Chat Station says that the Realme GT 7 Pro is now on e-commerce platforms. To this end, the leaker revealed that instead of the earlier rumored details, it has a huge 6500mAh battery and 120W charging power. This is much higher than the earlier reported 6,000mAh battery and 100W fast charging support of the phone.

With this new revelation, here are the things we currently know about the GT 7 Pro:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

up to 16GB RAM

up to 1TB storage

Micro-curved 1.5K BOE 8T LTPO OLED

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom

6500mAh battery

120W fast charging

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

IP68/IP69 rating

Camera Control-like button for instant Camera access

