Realme GT 7 Pro to debut globally in November

After launching this month, the Realme GT 7 Pro will immediately be announced globally in November.

The Realme has already confirmed that the GT 7 Pro will debut with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The phone is expected this month and should also hit the global markets next month. The news follows the device’s appearance on Thailand’s NBTC platform, affirming its approaching arrival in the international markets. On its debut, the Realme GT 7 Pro will be available in 10 countries, including India, Italy, Spain, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Aside from the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, Realme also confirmed other features coming to the GT 7 Pro in the past, including its IP68/69 rating. Recently, the brand showcased this by unboxing the device underwater in a pool. Realme VP Xu Qi Chase also confirmed that there will be a periscope telephoto, which is rumored to be a 50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that instead of the earlier 6000mAh battery and 100W charging, the Realme GT 7 Pro offers a bigger 6500mAh battery and faster 120W charging power.

Here are the other things we know about the Realme GT 7 Pro: