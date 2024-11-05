Realme GT 7 Pro to debut in India on November 26

After its local debut, the Realme GT 7 Pro will arrive in India on November 26.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is now official in China. It features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, an IP68/69 rating, and a huge 6500mAh battery. According to the brand, the device will also be offered in India this month.

The news follows an earlier promise by Chase Xu, Realme Vice President and Global Marketing President, that the Realme GT 7 Pro will debut in India this year. To recall, the company didn’t introduce the GT 5 Pro in India.

Bearing the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the Realme GT 7 Pro is one of the biggest flagships in the markets that debuted this quarter. This, nonetheless, is not the only highlight of the device, as it is also designed for underwater photography and gaming (thanks to its dedicated gaming features). Moreover, it boasts the Samsung Eco2 OLED Plus display, which should be able to produce 6000nits of peak brightness while keeping the power consumption at decent levels. According to Realme, the GT 7 Pro’s display has a 52% lower consumption compared to its predecessor.

The model comes in Mars Orange, Galaxy Grey, and Light Range White color options. Its configurations in China include 12GB/256GB (CN¥3599), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3899), 16GB/256GB (CN¥3999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥4799).

Here are more details about the Realme GT 7 Pro: