Realme GT 7 Pro launches with Snapdragon 8 Elite, IP68/69, 6500mAh battery, $505 starting price

The Realme GT 7 Pro is finally here with a handful of impressive features, including a new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, an IP69 rating, and a huge 6500mAh battery.

Realme unveiled its latest flagship this week in China after a series of teasers. As the company has previously shared, the Realme GT 7 Pro sports a 6.78″ curved Samsung Eco2 OLED Plus display in the front and a square camera module in the back. The brand also fully revealed the phone’s three color options, including Mars Orange, Galaxy Grey, and Light Range White.

The real highlight of the Realme GT 7 Pro hides in its internal, which houses the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. This makes it one of the first models to sport the latest Qualcomm flagship SoC, which is paired with 12GB/256GB (CN¥3599), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3899), 16GB/256GB (CN¥3999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥4799) configurations.

The Realme GT 7 Pro is also powerful in other sections. Thanks to its IP68/69 rating (plus a dedicated underwater camera mode) and gaming features (Game Super Resolution and Gaming Super Frame), it is the perfect underwater photography tool and gaming device. To allow it to last despite handling heavy work, there’s a huge 6500mAh battery, which supports 120W charging. This is a huge drop from the 240W from the Realme GT 3, but it should be decent enough to help it recharge in a matter of minutes.

Here are more details about the Realme GT 7 Pro:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB (CN¥3599), 12GB/512GB (CN¥3899), 16GB/256GB (CN¥3999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥4299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥4799) configurations

6.78″ Samsung Eco2 OLED Plus with 6000nits peak brightness

Selfie Camera: 16MP

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera with OIS + 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto + 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide

6500mAh battery

120W SuperVOOC charging

IP68/69 rating

Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0

Mars Orange, Galaxy Grey, and Light Range White colors

Via