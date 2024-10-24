Realme GT 7 Pro gets Samsung Eco² OLED Plus display

Realme detailed the display department of its upcoming GT 7 Pro model ahead of its launch.

The Realme GT 7 Pro will launch on November 7, and the brand is now doubling down on its efforts to tease the phone. After sharing earlier shots of the GT 7 Pro’s quad-curved display, the company has revealed the major details of the screen.

According to Realme, the GT 7 Pro is equipped with the Samsung Eco² OLED Plus display. The company enthused over the display’s great qualities on its post, noting that it is a depolarized 8T LTPO panel. Despite being the “world’s first depolarized” and first phone to offer 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, Realme underscored that the Realme GT 7 Pro has excellent visibility, noting that it has more than 2,000nits peak brightness and over 6,000nits local peak brightness. Conversely, the phone also offers hardware-level full-brightness DC dimming.

Another highlight of the display is its low power consumption despite its high visibility under bright conditions. According to Realme, the GT 7 Pro’s display has a 52% lower consumption compared to its predecessor.

Aside from supporting Dolby Vision and HDR, the Realme GT 7 Pro also comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on its screen.

Here are the other things we know about the Realme GT 7 Pro:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

up to 16GB RAM

up to 1TB storage

50MP Sony Lytia LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom

6500mAh battery

120W fast charging

Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

IP68/IP69 rating

Camera Control-like button for instant Camera access

Via 1, 2