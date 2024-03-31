Realme GT6 is getting 5,500mAh battery – FCC certification

Realme GT6 has recently appeared in the FCC listing, which ultimately unveiled information about it. One includes details about its battery, revealing that the smartphone will get a huge 5,500mAh battery capacity.

The GT6 is one of the anticipated smartphones to arrive in the market soon. Information about the device remains scarce, but recent appearances of the device have confirmed several details about it. Starting this was the spotted unknown Realme device with RMX3851 model number on Geekbench’s database. Later, it was confirmed through a certification from Indonesia that the model number was the assigned internal identity of the Realme GT6.

Now, the said handheld with the same model number has been spotted on FCC (via GSMArena). According to the document, it will get a 5,500mAh battery. The fast charging speed of the GT6 remains unknown, but it is expected to have support for SuperVOOC technology.

Aside from this, the document shares that the device will have support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and SBAS. In terms of its operating system, the Realme GT6 will run on Realme UI 5.0 out of the box.

This discovery adds new information to the list of details we already know about the model. According to past reports, aside from the ones mentioned above, the GT6 will be armed with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 16GB RAM.