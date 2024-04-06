Realme India teases ‘new series,’ and it could include GT6

Realme India has huge news for India fans: a new series is coming to the country’s market. The brand didn’t share the details of the series nor the models that will join it, but the Realme GT6 could be one of them.

This week, the brand posted a teaser video on X, suggesting that it would present devices packed with “new power.” The company noted the series would be coming soon, but no other details about the device were shared.

Nonetheless, based on recent reports and leaks, it could be the Realme GT6, which has been spotted on different certification databases recently, suggesting its upcoming announcement.

Aside from its appearance on Indonesia’s Telecom listing and the BIS certification site, the GT6, which has the RMX3851 model number, also surfaced on Geekbench using a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and 16GB RAM. Most recently, it also appeared on FCC and Malaysia’s SIRIM database.

With all this, there’s a huge chance that the model is one of the devices Realme will present in the new series it teased.

As for its features, here are the details we gathered about the upcoming model based on its recent appearances in different databases: