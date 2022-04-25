Realme Narzo 50A Prime Launched in India with No charger in-box

Realme has officially launched the realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone in India. It’s the first smartphone by realme to launch in India with no charging adapter provided in the box. It boasts a pretty decent set of specifications such as a 50MP triple rear camera, Unisoc chipset, updated back design, fast charging support and much more.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched in India; Specifications and Price

The realme Narzo 50A flaunts a 6.6-inches IPS LCD display with an FHD+ 1080*2400 pixel resolution, classic waterdrop notch cutout, standard 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of up to 600-nits. Under the hood, the device is powered by a new Unisoc T612 chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device will boot up on realme UI R edition based on Android 11.

As for the optics, it has got a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixels primary wide sensor, a 2-megapixels Black and white sensor, and a 2-megapixels macro sensor. It has got an 8-megapixels front-facing selfie camera housed in a waterdrop notch cutout. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with up to 18W of fast wired charging support. It doesn’t come with a charge in-box, it will be sold separately. It measures a thickness of just 8.1mm.

The device has been launched in India in one and only 4GB+128GB variant and is priced at INR 11,499 (USD 150). It will be available in Flash Black and Flash Blue colour variants. The device will go on sale in the country via Amazon India starting April 28th, 2022 at 12 noon. That’s all for the newly launched realme Narzo 50A Prime.