Realme Narzo N61 debuts in India with durability-focused features, ₹7.5K starting price

The Realme Narzo N61 is now officially available in India, and it draws attention with its sturdy build and affordable price tag.

The phone is the new addition to the Narzo N series. Despite being another budget model from the brand, the Realme Narzo N61 impresses in various sections. It starts with its decent 6nm Unisoc T612 chip, up to 6GB RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The main highlight of the Realme Narzo N61 is its durability, thanks to the reinforced glass, screen-protecting bezels, and IP54 rating. According to the company, the device sports the Armourshell Protection tech and TUV Rheinland High-Reliability certification. Realme says the device’s protection extends internally through its shock-absorbing circuit board, In-Seal design, die-cast aluminum structure, and integrated inner metal frame. Even more, the company has armed it with the Rainwater Smart Touch technology, meaning it will work even with wet hands and a wet screen.

Here are more details about the new phone: