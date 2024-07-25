Confirmed: Realme Narzo N61 to launch in India on July 29

India will welcome a new Realme model on Monday: the Realme Narzo N61.

The smartphone is one of the devices the brand will unveil before the end of the month, with the Realme 13 Pro series set to launch a day later.

The company has already confirmed the plan, including its availability on Amazon India. Realme also shared the image of the Realme Narzo N61, which boasts a flat back panel and side frames. The official material also reveals the phone’s camera island, which is flat and placed in the upper left area. The two camera lenses, nonetheless, protrude and are encased in metal rings. The primary camera of the phone will be a 32MP unit.

Realme also shared some minor details about the phone in the materials, revealing that it comes with Armourshell Protection tech, TUV Rheinland High-Reliability certification, and an IP54 rating. It is also equipped with the Rainwater Smart Touch feature, which means it can still recognize touches efficiently, even with wet hands. Through all these details, Vivo ensures that the upcoming model will be another tough creation that will be launched on the market.