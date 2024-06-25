These are the Realme models getting the Live Photos feature

Realme VP Chase Xu confirmed in a recent post the list of the Realme smartphones that will soon receive the brand’s Live Photos feature.

The news follows the introduction of the Live Photos in the Oppo Reno 12 series, making the move essentially expected from Realme. The feature works just like the same feature present in iPhones, allowing users to record seconds before and after the picture is taken. This way, Live Photos work like moving images, and you can also choose to edit them by using some effects, like stickers, filters, and text.

According to Xu, the models that will soon receive it include the Realme GT5 Pro, GT5, GT Neo6, GT Neo6 SE, GT Neo5, GT Neo5 SE, and the Realme 12 Pro+. The capability should be introduced through the Realme UI 6.0. Note that this interface is based on Android 15, which means the feature will debut after the official release of Google’s upcoming major Android update.

The executive didn’t reveal the exact order of the models receiving the feature but noted that it would be gradual.