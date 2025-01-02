Realme confirms Neo 7 SE arrival with Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC

The Realme Neo 7 SE will arrive with the new Dimensity 8400 Ultra chip, Realme has confirmed.
The Realme Neo 7 debuted in December, and recent leaks said that an SE version of the phone would arrive. Now, the brand itself has confirmed the news.
The Realme Neo 7 SE is expected to arrive next month, boasting the new Dimensity 8400 chip. However, instead of the regular Dimensity 8400 processor, the company says it will have extra Ultra branding, suggesting some enhancements in the chip.
According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the phone will also have a 7000mAh battery. This is as big as the battery found in the regular Neo 7, which also offers 80W charging support.
Other details of the phone remain unavailable, but it could adopt several specifications of the standard Neo 7 model, which offers:
- 6.78″ flat FHD+ 8T LTPO OLED with 1-120Hz refresh rate, optical in-display fingerprint scanner, and 6000nits peak local brightness
- Selfie Camera:16MP
- Rear Camera: 50MP IMX882 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide
- 7000mAh Titan battery
- 80W charging
- IP69 rating
- Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0
- Starship White, Submersible Blue, and Meteorite Black colors