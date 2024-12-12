Realme Neo 7 now official with Dimensity 9300+, up to 16GB/1TB config, 7000mAh battery, IP69 rating

Realme has finally lifted the veil from the Realme Neo 7, and it packs all the impressive details anyone would want in a modern model these days.

The brand launched its latest offering in China this week. It is the first model of the Neo series after the company decided to separate it from the GT lineup. As explained by the brand, the main difference between the two lineups is that the GT series will focus on high-end models, while the Neo series will be for mid-range devices. Despite this, the Realme Neo 7 appears to be a high-end model, offering the best features in the market, including a maximum 16GB/1TB configuration, a huge 7000mAh battery, and a high IP69 protection rating.

The Realme Neo 7 is now available for pre-orders in China in Starship White, Submersible Blue, and Meteorite Black colors. Configurations include 12GB/256GB (CN¥2,199), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2,199), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2,499), 16GB/512GB (CN¥2,799), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3,299). Deliveries start on December 16.

Here are more details about the new Realme Neo 7 in China: