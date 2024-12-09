Realme confirms Neo 7’s IP68/69 rating

Realme has revealed that its upcoming Realme Neo 7 model is armed with IP68 and IP69 rating.

The model will launch on December 11 in China. Ahead of the date, the company has started gradually revealing the details of the phone, including its design, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, and 7000mAh battery. Now, the brand is back with one more revelation involving its protection rating.

According to the Chinese company, the Realme Neo 7 has support for IP68 and IP69 rating. This should give the phone resistance to water during immersion and even protection against high-pressure water jets.

The Realme Neo 7 will be the first model to debut the Neo’s separation from the GT series, which the company confirmed days ago. After being named Realme GT Neo 7 in past reports, the device will instead arrive under the monicker “Neo 7.” As explained by the brand, the main difference between the two lineups is that the GT series will focus on high-end models, while the Neo series will be for mid-range devices. Despite this, the Realme Neo 7 is being teased as a mid-range model with “flagship-level durable performance, amazing durability, and full-level durable quality.”

