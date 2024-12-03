Realme confirms Dimensity 9300+ in Neo 7

Realme announced that its upcoming Realme Neo 7 is armed with a Dimensity 9300+ chip.

The Realme Neo 7 will debut on December 11. As the day approaches, the brand is gradually revealing the key details of the phone. After confirming its huge 7000mAh battery, it has now shared that the phone will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+.

The news follows an earlier leak about the phone, which scored 2.4 million points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The phone also appeared on the Geekbench 6.2.2 bearing the RMX5060 model number with the said chip, 16GB RAM, and Android 15. It scored 1528 and 5907 points in the single-core and multi-core tests in this platform, respectively. Other details expected from the Neo 7 include a super-fast 240W charging capability and an IP69 rating.

The Realme Neo 7 will be the first model to debut the Neo’s separation from the GT series, which the company confirmed days ago. After being named Realme GT Neo 7 in past reports, the device will instead arrive under the monicker “Neo 7.” As explained by the brand, the main difference between the two lineups is that the GT series will focus on high-end models, while the Neo series will be for mid-range devices. Despite this, the Realme Neo 7 is being teased as a mid-range model with “flagship-level durable performance, amazing durability, and full-level durable quality.”