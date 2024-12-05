Realme shares official Neo 7 design

After an earlier leak, Realme has finally revealed the official design of the upcoming Realme Neo 7 model.

The Realme Neo 7 employs a flat design for its display and side frames. The back panel, on the other hand, has slight curves on the edges.

At the top left corner, there’s a protruding vertical camera island with one uneven side. It houses three cutouts for the two camera lenses and the flash unit.

The phone in the marketing material boasts a metallic gray design called Starship Edition. According to an earlier leak, the phone will also be available in dark blue.

Prior to this news, the company confirmed the use of a Dimensity 9300+ chip in the Realme Neo 7. According to earlier reports, the phone obtained 2.4 million points on AnTuTu and 1528 and 5907 points in the single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench 6.2.2, respectively.

The Realme Neo 7 will be the first model to debut the Neo’s separation from the GT series, which the company confirmed days ago. After being named Realme GT Neo 7 in past reports, the device will instead arrive under the monicker “Neo 7.” As explained by the brand, the main difference between the two lineups is that the GT series will focus on high-end models, while the Neo series will be for mid-range devices. Despite this, the Realme Neo 7 is being teased as a mid-range model with “flagship-level durable performance, amazing durability, and full-level durable quality.” According to the company, the Neo 7 is priced under CN¥2499 in China and called the best in its segment in terms of performance and battery.

Here are details to expect from the Neo 7, which will debut on December 11.

213.4g weight

162.55×76.39×8.56mm dimensions

Dimensity 9300+

6.78″ flat 1.5K (2780×1264px) display

16MP selfie camera

50MP + 8MP rear camera setup

7700mm² VC

7000mAh battery

80W charging support

Optical fingerprint

Plastic middle frame

IP69 rating

