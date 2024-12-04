Realme Neo 7 unit image, specs leak

The design of the Realme Neo 7 has leaked online alongside its key details.

The Realme Neo 7 will launch on December 11 in China. The brand has already confirmed several specs of the phone, including its Dimensity 9300+ and 7000mAh battery. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station wants to add more details about the phone.

In his recent post, the account shared the actual unit photo of the model taken from its certification listing. According to the image, the phone has a vertical rectangular camera island with one uneven corner. It has three cutouts for the two camera lenses and the flash unit. The photo also shows that the back panel has slight curves on all four sides, while the front of the phone sports a flat display with a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

According to DCS, the Realme Neo 7 will also have the following details:

213.4g weight

162.55×76.39×8.56mm dimensions

Dimensity 9300+

6.78″ flat 1.5K (2780×1264px) display

16MP selfie camera

50MP + 8MP rear camera setup

7700mm² VC

7000mAh battery

80W charging support

Optical fingerprint

Plastic middle frame

IP69 rating

The phone previously appeared on AnTuTu and scored 2.4 million points. The Neo 7 was also spotted on the Geekbench 6.2.2 bearing the RMX5060 model number and sporting a Dimensity 9300+ chip, 16GB RAM, and Android 15. It scored 1528 and 5907 points in the single-core and multi-core tests on the said platform, respectively.

The Realme Neo 7 will be the first model to debut the Neo’s separation from the GT series, which the company confirmed days ago. After being named Realme GT Neo 7 in past reports, the device will instead arrive under the monicker “Neo 7.” As explained by the brand, the main difference between the two lineups is that the GT series will focus on high-end models, while the Neo series will be for mid-range devices. Despite this, the Realme Neo 7 is being teased as a mid-range model with “flagship-level durable performance, amazing durability, and full-level durable quality.” According to the company, the Neo 7 is priced under CN¥2499 in China and called the best in its segment in terms of performance and battery.

