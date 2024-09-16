Realme P2 Pro arrives with Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, 6.7” 120Hz curved display, 5200mAh battery, more

Realme has finally announced the P2 Pro, giving fans another smartphone option with some interesting features.

The IP65-protected Realme P2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, which is paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is also powered by a 5200mAh battery, which has support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

The display department impresses, thanks to its 6.7″ curved FHD+ 120Hz OLED with 2,000 nits peak brightness and a center punch-hole cutout for the 32MP selfie camera. On the back, it boasts a 50MP Sony 1/1.95″ LYT-600 main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide unit.

The phone is available in Parrot Green and Eagle Grey colors. It comes in 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations, which are priced at ₹21,999, ₹24,999, ₹27,999, respectively. The Realme UI 5.0-armed phone will hit the shelves on September 17 via retail stores and the Realme India website.