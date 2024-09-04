Realme P2 Pro 5G to launch on September 13 in India

Realme has confirmed the arrival of the Realme P2 Pro 5G on September 13 in India.

Realme is expected to launch more phones before the year ends. In addition to the September 9 debut of the Narzo 70 Turbo, the company shared this week that it would also unveil the Realme P2 Pro days later.

According to the material shared by the company, the Realme P2 Pro will boast a hexagonal camera island placed in the upper center of its curved back panel. This will be complemented by a curved 120Hz AMOLED with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

Some of the details revealed by the company include the phone’s 80W charging, Snapdragon chip, main camera with OIS, and green color option. According to earlier claims, the Realme P2 Pro could share the same set of features as the Realme 13 Pro. If true, it means fans can expect the following specifications from the upcoming phone:

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

8GB/128GB (₹26,999), 8GB/256GB (₹28,999), and 12GB/512GB (₹31,999) configurations

Curved 6.7” FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

Rear Camera: 50MP LYT-600 primary + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie: 32MP

5200mAh battery

45W SuperVOOC wired charging

Android 14-based RealmeUI

Monet Gold, Monet Purple, and Emerald Green colors

