Realme P4 5G to start at ₹17.5K in India

Realme confirmed that the Realme P4 5G could be bought for as low as ₹17,499 when it launches in India.

The Realme P4 series will debut in the country this Wednesday. The lineup includes the vanilla P4 and the P4 Pro. Ahead of their unveiling, Realme India CMO Francis Wong highlighted the standard model’s affordability compared to its competitors. Aside from its specs (Dimensity 7400 Ultra, HyperVision AI chip, 144Hz display with 4500nits peak brightness, 7000mAh battery, 80W charging, 50MP main camera, and 8MP ultrawide), the material also shows that it is priced at ₹17,499.

However, it is important to note that the said price tag might include offers, so expect a higher price once the promo is over. This could translate to an additional ₹2,000.

According to the microsites, the Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G feature a huge horizontal rectangular camera island with three cutouts. The Pro comes in a plain blue colorway, while its pink and black options feature a bark-like pattern. The vanilla model, on the other hand, is shown in Steel Gray, magenta, and blue colors.

According to a leak, the Realme P4 Pro 5G will be available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations. Color options, meanwhile, include Midnight Ivy, Dark Oak Wood, and Birch Wood. The vanilla model, meanwhile, is allegedly coming in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB options and Engine Blue, Steel Gray, and Forge Red colorways.

